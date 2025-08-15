Thank you! For Choosing Flaming Taco Mexican Grill!!
FOOD
BREAKFAST
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.99
Potatoes, Egg and Cheese Burrito$7.99
Chilaquiles Burrito$8.25
Huevos Con Jamon
two scrambled eggs mixed with Ham Served with refried beans and Corn or Flour Tortillas$11.99
Huevos Con Chorizo
two scrambled eggs mixed with Chorizo Served with refried beans. Corn Tortillas or Flour Tortillas$11.99
Chorizo Con Papas
Chorizo And Diced Potatoes mixed, Served with Refried beans. Corn Tortillas or Flour Tortillas$11.99
Huevos Ala Mexicana
two eggs mixed with Onions Tomatoes and jalapeno. Served with rice and Beans. Corn or Flour Tortillas$11.99
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over a crispy tortilla topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice and Beans.$11.99
Chilaquiles$12.99
Menudo$12.99
ADD RICE AND BEANS
TACOS
Soft Tacos
Two six-inch corn tortillas with melted cheese, whole beans, your choice of meat, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole$4.75
STREET TACOS
small corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with fresh cilantro and onion.$2.99
Hard Shell Tacos
Crisp Fried corn tortilla filled with chicken or shredded beef, cheese and lettuce.$3.50
ROLLED TACOS
Deep fried rolled tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of Sour cream and Cheddar Cheese or guacamole Sauce, and cheddar cheese.$6.99
Shrimp Taco$5.50
2 Flautas
Deep fried rolled flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat. topped with Lettuce tomato sauce and Cotija Cheese$9.99
Taquitos
A fried rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, with your choice of 3 or 5$6.99
BURRITOS
Burritos
A 14-inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, whole beans, rice, sour cream, spicy sauce, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat.$10.75
Jr Burrito$8.99
Burrito Nevada
A 14-inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, fries, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of meat.$10.75
Burrito California
A 14-inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, fries, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat.$10.50
Super Burrito 12 inch
12-inch burrito filled with cheese, whole beans, rice, sour cream, spicy sauce, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat.$17.99
Loaded Burrito
A 14-inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, fries, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of !!!!!3 meat!!!!$17.99
Veggie Burrito
Beans, rice, fajita veggies, guacamole, lettuce, and a few different salsas$9.99
BIRRIA OPTIONS
QuesaBirria Flour Tortilla
14 in Flour tortilla with birria meat, melted cheese, fresh onions, and cilantro, served with consommé.$12.50
Quesa Birria Maiz/Corn
Double corn tortillas with birria meat, melted cheese, fresh onions, and cilantro, served with consommé.$4.99
Birria Plate
Birria meat served with rice and beans, with your choice of corn or flour tortillas$15.99
Birria bowl
A bowl of birria meat in consommé broth, topped with onions and cilantro, served with corn tortillas.$15.99
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles with birria meat and consommé.$14.99
Taco de Birria
Double corn tortillas with birria meat, fresh onions, and cilantro.$4.00
Egg Roll Birria (3)
Egg Roll Birria Birria meat, cheese, Cilantro, and Onion Fried in oil.$12.99
Flautas$11.99
ENCHILADAS
TORTAS
CALDOS (SOUPS)
Carne En Su Jugo
Juicy beef bits with beans, bacon, and caramelized onions, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.$15.99
Menudo
Birria Bowl
QUESADILLAS & SOPES
FRIES
NACHOS & CHIPS
SIDE ORDER
CHIMICHANGAS
ENSALADAS /SALADS
Desserts / Postres
Kids Menu
Coupon
DRINKS
Soda Can
Aguas Frescas
Soda Mexicana
Bottle Water Agua de Botella
SPECIALS!!!
Tuesday Specials
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Friday Specials
Quesabirrias Special
COMBINATION PLATES
Plates
Carne Asada
Chopped steak served with rice, beans, a small side salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.$15.99
Carnitas
Chopped Carnitas (Pork) served with rice, beans, a small side salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.$14.99
Adobada Plate
Chopped adobada (marinated pork) served with rice, beans, a small side salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.$14.99
Chile Relleno
Chile Rellenos served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.$14.99
Menudo
Birria Plate
Birria meat served with rice and beans, with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.$15.99