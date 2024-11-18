Flaming Taco Mexican Grill 8200 South Maryland Parkway suite 100 Las Vegas NV 89123
TACOS
- Soft Tacos
Two six-inch corn tortillas with melted cheese, whole beans, your choice of meat, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole$4.75
- Street Tacos
Two small corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with fresh cilantro and onion.$2.99
- Hard Shell Tacos
Crisp Fried corn tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, chicken or shredded beef, cheese and lettuce.$3.50
- 3 Rolled Tacos
Deep fried rolled tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of Sour cream and Cheddar Cheese or guacamole Sauce, and cheddar cheese.$5.99
- 5 Rolled Tacos
Deep fried rolled tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of Sour cream and Cheddar Cheese or guacamole Sauce, and cheddar cheese.$7.99
- 2 Flautas
Deep fried rolled tortillas filled with your choice of meat. topped with Lettuce tomato sauce and Queso fresco.$9.99
- 3 Taquitos
A rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, with your choice of 3$6.99
- 5 Taquitos
A rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, with your choice of 3 or 5.$9.99
BURRITOS
- Burritos
A 14-inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, whole beans, rice, sour cream, spicy sauce, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat.$10.50
- Burrito Nevada
A 14-inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, fries, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of meat.$10.75
- Burrito California
A 14-inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, fries, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat.$10.50
- Super Burrito 12 inch
12-inch burrito filled with cheese, whole beans, rice, sour cream, spicy sauce, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat.$16.99
- Loaded Burrito
A 14-inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, fries, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of !!!!!3 meat!!!!$16.99
- Veggie Burrito
Beans, rice, fajita veggies, guacamole, lettuce, and a few different salsas$9.99
BIRRIA OPTIONS
- QuesaBirria Flour Tortilla
14 in Flour tortilla with birria meat, melted cheese, fresh onions, and cilantro, served with consommé.$12.50
- Quesa Birria Maiz/Corn
Double corn tortillas with birria meat, melted cheese, fresh onions, and cilantro, served with consommé.$4.99
- Birria Plate
Birria meat served with rice and beans, with your choice of corn or flour tortillas$15.99
- Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles with birria meat and consommé.$14.99
- Taco de Birria
Double corn tortillas with birria meat, fresh onions, and cilantro.$4.00
- Egg Roll Birria (3)
Egg Roll Birria Birria meat, cheese, Cilantro, and Onion Fried in oil.$12.99
- Flautas$11.99
TORTAS
- Torta Asada
Toasted bread with refried beans, your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and guacamole.$10.99
- Torta Carnitas
Toasted bread with refried beans, your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and guacamole.$10.99
- Torta Lengua
Toasted bread with refried beans, your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and guacamole.$10.99
- Torta Pastor
Toasted bread with refried beans, your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and guacamole.$10.99
- Torta Grilled Chiken$9.99
CALDOS (SOUPS)
- Carne En Su Jugo
Juicy beef bits with beans, bacon, and caramelized onions, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.$15.99
- Birria Bowl
A bowl of birria meat in consommé broth, topped with onions and cilantro, served with corn tortillas.$15.99
Plates
- Carne Asada
Chopped steak served with rice, beans, a small side salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.$15.99
- Carnitas
Chopped Carnitas (Pork) served with rice, beans, a small side salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.$14.99
- Adobada Plate
Chopped adobada (marinated pork) served with rice, beans, a small side salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.$14.99
- Chile Relleno
Chile Rellenos served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.$14.99
