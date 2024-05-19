Skip to Main content
Flaming Taco Grill
0
ONLINE MENU
Home
/
STREET TACOS
STREET TACOS
$0
Meats Street Tacos
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Soft Taco Extras
Select...
Moods
Select...
Make a Plate
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
small corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with fresh cilantro and onion.
Flaming Taco Grill Location and Hours
(725) 214-5233
8200 South Maryland Parkway Suite 100, las Vegas, NV 89123
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 9:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement